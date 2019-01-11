Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 11, 2019 5:39 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; John Delaney, Democratic candidate for president

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; former Obama housing chief Julian Castro, a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2020

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.

