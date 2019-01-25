Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 25, 2019 6:37 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Not immediately announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Michael Passero, mayor of New London, Connecticut

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Julian Castro, Democratic candidate for president

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

