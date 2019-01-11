Half-brother of Meghan Markle arrested on DUI charge

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The half-brother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a drunken-driving charge after an arrest in Oregon.

State police said Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. was visibly intoxicated when he was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Josephine County, in southwestern Oregon. Authorities said his blood-alcohol content was 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The 52-year-old from Grants Pass was taken to a detox center.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, married Prince Harry last May. They are expecting their first child.

Advertisement

The duchess is reportedly estranged from her father’s family. Thomas Markle Sr. said in a television interview last month he had not heard from her since the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. did not appear to have a listed phone number, and it was not clear how to reach him for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.