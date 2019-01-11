Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Half-brother of Meghan Markle arrested on DUI charge

January 11, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The half-brother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a drunken-driving charge after an arrest in Oregon.

State police said Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. was visibly intoxicated when he was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Josephine County, in southwestern Oregon. Authorities said his blood-alcohol content was 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The 52-year-old from Grants Pass was taken to a detox center.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, married Prince Harry last May. They are expecting their first child.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The duchess is reportedly estranged from her father’s family. Thomas Markle Sr. said in a television interview last month he had not heard from her since the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. did not appear to have a listed phone number, and it was not clear how to reach him for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell