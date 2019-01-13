Listen Live Sports

Hollywood production sets filming day in Ohio city

January 13, 2019 10:24 am
 
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Another Hollywood film is scheduled to film in an Ohio city.

Filming for the movie “Dry Run,” starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway, is scheduled for all-day Monday in the city of Hamilton. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports it isn’t clear if the film’s stars will be on-hand for the filming Monday in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

“Dry Run” is based on the true story of defense attorney Robert Bilott, played by Ruffalo, who filed an environmental lawsuit against chemical company DuPont and exposed decades of chemical pollution.

The film’s director is Todd Haynes. His film “Carol” — filmed in Butler County and Cincinnati — earned six Academy Award nominations.

Hamilton is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

