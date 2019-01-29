Listen Live Sports

John Malkovich to star in Weinstein-inspired play in London

January 29, 2019 6:52 am
 
LONDON (AP) — John Malkovich is returning to the London stage as a powerful Hollywood producer accused of sexual misconduct, in a play with strong echoes of the Harvey Weinstein saga.

Producers announced Tuesday that Malkovich will star in the world premiere of David Mamet’s “Bitter Wheat,” which recounts the fall from grace of a “depraved Hollywood mogul.”

Malkovich told the BBC that the play “started as reaction to all the news that came out, in particular about Harvey Weinstein” but that the central character is “not particularly Harvey Weinstein.”

Scores of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

Mamet, whose plays include “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Oleanna,” also directs the production. It runs at London’s Garrick Theatre from June 7 to Sept. 14.

