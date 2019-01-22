Listen Live Sports

Jon Bon Jovi’s restaurant feeds furloughed workers

January 22, 2019 10:31 am
 
RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi served 71 free meals to furloughed federal employees and their families.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank served up soups and entrees Monday.

The meals are a result of a partnership with Gov. Phil Murphy’s organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation. The governor and his wife visited the workers.

Bon Jovi’s wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, told The Star-Ledger of Newark she hopes the families will use the restaurant as a resource. Her Toms River restaurant will provide lunch to federal employees Wednesday.

Kristy Benson, whose husband is in the Coast Guard, said the food was amazing.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.

