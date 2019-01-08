Listen Live Sports

Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ to premiere as opening film at SXSW

January 8, 2019 7:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Peele’s “Us,” his anticipated follow-up to “Get Out,” will make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

SXSW announced Tuesday that “Us” will open the 26th edition of the Austin, Texas, festival on March 8. Like Peele’s “Get Out,” ”Us” is a socially minded horror thriller.

The film stars Lupita Nyong’o as a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband and two children. On the vacation, an unresolved trauma from her past is unearthed leading to an eerie confrontation for the family with doppelgangers of themselves.

“Us” will be released March 22 by Universal Pictures. Peele also produces along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. Co-stars include Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

SXSW runs March 8-17.

