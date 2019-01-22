Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio

January 22, 2019 4:07 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

The ruling comes a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly has come under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

