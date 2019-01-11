Listen Live Sports

Keyboardist Geraci leads Blues Music Awards nods with 6

January 11, 2019 7:47 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Keyboard player Anthony Geraci, singer Shemekia Copeland, and guitarist and songwriter Nick Moss lead the nominations for the annual Blues Music Awards.

The awards are scheduled on May 9 at the Cook Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Geraci leads with six nominations, including song of the year, album of the year and band of the year with his group, Boston Blues All-Stars. Geraci also is a member of The Proven Ones, which received a contemporary blues album nomination.

Copeland and Moss are nominated in four categories, including album of the year.

Three members of the Blues Hall of Fame — Bobby Rush, Joe Louis Walker, and Buddy Guy — also received nominations, as did sisters Samantha and Amanda Fish, and performers Ben Harper and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

