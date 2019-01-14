Listen Live Sports

Kylie Jenner loses record for most-liked Instagram post

January 14, 2019 8:36 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.

A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 27 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.

The photo was posted Jan. 4 on the world_record_egg account. The poster aimed to set a record and “get the most liked post on Instagram.”

Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: “Take that little egg.”

