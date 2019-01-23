Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper among SAG Awards presenters

January 23, 2019 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other presenters announced Wednesday by the actors union include Chadwick Boseman, Sam Elliott, Constance Wu, John David Washington, Adam Driver, and Michelle Yeoh.

Ken Jeong, Henry Golding, Angela Bassett, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello round out the list of first presenters.

Megan Mullally will host the 25th SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tom Hanks will present Alan Alda with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Previous lifetime achievement award recipients include Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier and George Burns.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service