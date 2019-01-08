Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lawyer: Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial scheduled for May

January 8, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer says the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6, but court officials say that’s tentative and unofficial.

Lawyer Benjamin Brafman mentioned the date in a court filing Monday in a civil case against Weinstein. He wants actress Ashley Judd’s lawsuit put on hold until Weinstein’s criminal case is resolved.

A court spokesman said Tuesday that an early May trial date had been discussed, but that nothing was official. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 7.

A judge last month denied a defense motion seeking to dismiss the case.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia