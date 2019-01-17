Listen Live Sports

Man sentenced in fatal stabbing of Morgan Freeman relative

January 17, 2019 10:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of actor Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter in New York City.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Lamar Davenport stabbed his girlfriend E’Dena Hines multiple times while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in August 2015.

Davenport issued an apology during his sentencing hearing Thursday, and said, “I don’t remember what happened.”

Davenport was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May.

Hines was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the movie “5 Flights Up” along with Freeman and Diane Keaton.

Freeman said in a statement after her death that “the world will never know her artistry and talent.”

His publicist previously said that while Hines was Freeman’s step-granddaughter, he referred to her as his granddaughter.

