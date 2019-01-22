Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Maryland man gets 10 years for theft of 10 cigarette packs

January 22, 2019 2:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing 10 packs of cigarettes from a Wicomico County gas station.

News outlets report 36-year-old John Edward Lowe was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted in November of robbery and second-degree assault in the crime. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office says it asked for a sentence above the three to seven years recommended by guidelines due to Lowe’s public safety risk.

A release by the state’s attorney’s office says Lowe threatened a store clerk on New Year’s Day in 2018, failed to get a cash register open and then fled the store with the cigarettes. It says he then tried to sell the cigarettes or trade them for gas later that day.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference