Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Missouri zoo names baby otters for Star Wars characters

January 26, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo’s names for three baby otters have fans joining the light side, including one well-known “Star Wars” alumnus.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Asian small-clawed otter triplets born last October have been dubbed Han, Luke and Leia. The otters were introduced to zoo-goers for the first time on Friday.

One fan of the names is actor Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movie franchise. Hamill took to Twitter on Friday to tweet, “Thanks for finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia, @KansasCityZoo. It’s much appreciated! #YouOtterBeProudOfYourselves.”

The triplets join older siblings Connor, Clover and Otis, along with parents Cai and Ian on exhibit inside the zoo’s tropics building.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.