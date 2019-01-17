Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mitchell Zuckoff is writing book about 9-11 terror attacks

January 17, 2019 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter is completing a project about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mitchell Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11” will be released April 30, HarperCollins Publishing announced Thursday. Zuckoff wrote about the 2001 attacks for the Globe. For his new book, he has combined numerous individual stories into what the publisher is calling a comprehensive and minute-by-minute account.

Zuckoff’s previous books include “Thirteen Hours” and “Frozen in Time.” He is currently a journalism professor at Boston University. His work also has appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA