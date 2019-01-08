Listen Live Sports

Mogul Sumner Redstone settles lawsuits with ex-girlfriend

January 8, 2019 4:15 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ailing 95-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone has settled a series of lawsuits pitting him against his ex-girlfriend days before a trial was set to begin, his attorney said Tuesday.

Manuela Herzer will return $3.25 million that Redstone, who is the majority shareholder of CBS and Viacom, had given her and relinquish any claim she has over his estate or health, attorney Robert Klieger said.

The settlement agreement says it ends seven lawsuits and countersuits between Redstone and Herzer that began in 2015 after their breakup and involve his estate, allegations of elder abuse and invasion of privacy.

Sumner said in the lawsuits that he had given Herzer tens of millions of dollars in their time together. He also briefly gave control of his health decisions to Herzer before he kicked her out of his Beverly Hills mansion in 2015. Redstone’s children and grandchildren had been trying to ensure they controlled his affairs.

The legal fight had largely centered on whether Redstone, who has been in mental and physical decline, was able to testify and make decisions for himself.

Redstone is the majority owner of CBS Corp. and Viacom Corp. along with his daughter Shari Redstone. He was executive chairman of both companies before stepping down in 2016 at age 92.

