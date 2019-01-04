Listen Live Sports

NAACP Image Awards to televise live from Dolby Theatre

January 4, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP Image Awards will be televised live for the first time from the Dolby Theatre.

NAACP and TV One officials announced Thursday that the 50th awards ceremony will be televised on the cable network at the venue in Hollywood, California, on March 30. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and the organization’s impact on the community.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson called the award’s 50th anniversary a “major milestone in bringing visibility” to the achievements of the African-Americans in entertainment, literature and the arts.

Along with the live telecast, TV One will air the announcement of nominees. The date for nominations has not been announced.

Last year, Ava DuVernay was named entertainer of the year. Hit series “black-ish” and “Power” won multiple awards.

