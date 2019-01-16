Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New Orleans police arrest man after rapper was gunned down

January 16, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of being involved in the slaying of rapper Young Greatness outside of a Waffle House.

Citing records, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports 38-year-old Donald Reaux was arrested Wednesday. He was booked on charges including accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Police didn’t immediately say how Reaux was connected to the 34-year-old rapper’s death. Young Greatness may be best known for his 2015 song, “Moolah,” which reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rapper’s real name was Theodore Jones. He was fatally shot outside the eatery Oct. 29.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police recovered Jones’ stolen car after the shooting and released images of Reaux as a “person of interest.” They also sought another man for questioning.

It’s unclear if Reaux has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers