Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 14-20

January 23, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. AFC Championship: New England vs. Kansas City, CBS, 53.92 million.

2. AFC Championship Post Game, CBS, 24.34 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.33 million.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.22 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.46 million.

6. “AGT Champions,” NBC, 9.99 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 9.34 million.

8. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 8.76 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.51 million.

10. “Mom,” CBS, 8.46 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” CBS, 8.03 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.75 million.

13. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.62 million.

14. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.29 million.

15. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.26 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 7.09 million.

17. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.08 million.

18. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.95 million.

19. “MacGyver,” CBS, 6.9 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.83 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service