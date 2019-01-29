Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 21-27

January 29, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 21-27. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.24 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 9.71 million.

3. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 9.42 million.

4. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.43 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.33 million.

6. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.23 million.

7. “The Conners,” ABC, 7.74 million.

8. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC, 7.47 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 7.4 million.

10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.23 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.15 million.

12. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.99 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.75 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 6.71 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.7 million.

16. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 6.56 million.

17. “Fam,” CBS, 6.35 million.

18. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.28 million.

19. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.16 million.

20. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.98 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

