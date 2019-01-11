Listen Live Sports

O’Rourke to do Oprah Winfrey interview amid 2020 speculation

January 11, 2019 1:26 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will head to New York next month for a live interview with Oprah Winfrey as he continues to mull a 2020 presidential run.

O’Rourke will be part of “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” on Feb. 5. He’ll speak to Winfrey one-on-one as part of an event featuring others, including actors Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan.

O’Rourke, 46, rose to national Democratic prominence while nearly unseating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in deep red-Texas last November.

Despite other top Democrats taking steps to likely join the 2020 presidential race, O’Rourke’s camp suggests he won’t make up his mind for at least a few more weeks.

Winfrey herself has been the subject of 2020 chatter, but has said she doesn’t plan to run.

