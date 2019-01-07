Listen Live Sports

Complete list of winners at 76th Golden Globe Awards

January 7, 2019 1:50 am
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Comedy or Musical: “Green Book”

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign Language Film: “Roma”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Animated: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Original Song: “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born”

TELEVISION

Drama: “The Americans”

Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

___

For complete coverage of the Golden Globes visit: www.apnews.com/GoldenGlobeAwards

