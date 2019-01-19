Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pope puts Sistine choir under aide’s eye after scandal

January 19, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has put a close aide in charge of the Sistine Chapel Choir following a funding scandal.

The Vatican said Saturday that the all-male ensemble, believed to be the world’s oldest choir, is now being led by Monsignor Guido Marini, who assists Francis during church ceremonies. Francis named another monsignor, Guido Pozzo, to handle the choir’s finances.

The Vatican last year began a probe of alleged diversion of funds by choir directors. The Holy See’s press office said Saturday that the investigation is continuing into the “economic-administrative aspects” of the choir, and that it would release information about it when it is done.

Meanwhile, the choir’s director continues at his post, now answering directly to Marini, who will oversee all aspects of the choir, including its musical activity, the Vatican said.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The choir’s much-heralded 2018 summer tour of the United States was canceled without official explanation.

In May, the choir performed for celebrities at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual VIP-studded Gala.

Francis noted in his apostolic letter announcing the changes that church choirs must perform at liturgical ceremonies with “sincere piety.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy