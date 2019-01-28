Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Postal Service honors entertainer Gregory Hines with stamp

January 28, 2019 7:28 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will host the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for “Jelly’s Last Jam.” He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

