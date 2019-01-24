Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prince Charles’ charity stops accepting Huawei donations

January 24, 2019 9:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A charity founded by Britain’s Prince Charles said Thursday it’s not accepting any more donations from Huawei, the latest setback for the Chinese telecom giant as it battles allegations it’s a cybersecurity risk.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecom network gear, is facing increasing scrutiny in Europe over concerns about its technology. Huawei has been expected to play a key role in the development of next-generation mobile networks in Europe, the company’s biggest market outside China, but some countries are starting to rethink its involvement.

“At present, we are not accepting new donations from Huawei in light of public concerns,” the Prince’s Trust said in a statement.

The trust, which was established in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people, said any future donations will be reviewed by its ethical fundraising committee. Huawei is listed as one of the trust’s “patrons” and a technology sector partner on its website. The trust said it received 490,000 pounds ($638,000) from the company since 2007.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Huawei said it was disappointed.

“We regret that decisions of this sort are being taken as a result of ill-informed and unfounded discourse about Huawei,” it said.

Tensions between China and the U.S. and its Western allies spiked last month after Canada arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. extradition request alleging she lied to banks about trade with Iran.

Polish authorities arrested a Huawei sales director along with a Polish cybersecurity expert this month on charges of spying for China, fueling espionage concerns.

Last week, Oxford University said it was suspending research grants and donations from Huawei. Britain’s defense secretary and intelligence chief have both voiced concerns about the company’s involvement in 5G networks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.