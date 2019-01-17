Listen Live Sports

‘Project Runway’ works with human trafficking survivors

January 17, 2019 4:12 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based company featured on the television show “Project Runway All Stars” is kicking off a new line of leather accessories as part of an effort to help survivors of human trafficking.

Contestants on the fashion design competition show worked with Jacksonville-based Rethreaded on Wednesday night’s episode.

Designers were tasked with creating a look for modern-day air travel with upcycled materials provided by Southwest Airlines. Items included coffee cups, peanut packets, seat belts and aircraft seat leather.

Episode winner Irina Shabayeva consulted the women of Rethreaded on the production of the new accessories, which will be sold on the company’s website .

Rethreaded was started in 2012 to provide a safe and supportive environment for victims of trauma and exploitation. It gives career opportunities to women coming out of human trafficking.

