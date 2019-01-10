Listen Live Sports

R. Kelly’s streams increase after docu-series alleges abuse

January 10, 2019 4:53 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nielsen Music says streaming numbers for R. Kelly have nearly doubled after a recent documentary accused the R&B singer of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

The Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” detailed abuse allegations against R. Kelly in six episodes, but the singer’s streaming numbers grew significantly during and after the series. His music streamed 870,316 times on Jan. 2, the day before the series premiere, but Nielsen said Thursday Kelly’s music garnered nearly 1.73 million streams after the sixth episode aired Jan. 6.

Kelly averaged more than 955,600 streams in the last week of 2018. He averaged more than 1.5 million streams from Jan. 3-6.

The singer has for years faced allegations he sexually abused women, but the 52-year-old hasn’t been charged and he’s denied any wrongdoing.

