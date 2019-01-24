Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Rapper settles part of pepper spray lawsuit in Mississippi

January 24, 2019 11:57 am
 
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hip-hop star Boosie BadAzz has settled part of his lawsuit over being pepper sprayed in a Mississippi Gulf Coast mall, and he’s telling fans to stay away from the community.

News outlets report the rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana — whose name is Torrence Hatch — settled with the city of Biloxi and the management company and security service for Edgewater Mall. Settlement terms are confidential.

Dillard’s department store remains a defendant in the lawsuit.

Boosie and members of his group filed suit after saying a security guard pepper sprayed them at Dillard’s in April 2017, the day after he performed at Black Beach Weekend in Biloxi.

Boosie posted an online video telling Black Beach participants to run if they get stopped by police in Biloxi or Gulfport.

