Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘RBG,’ ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ get directors guild noms

January 7, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Popular documentaries about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Fred Rogers have each snagged another key nomination from the Directors Guild of America.

The DGA announced its five documentary selections Monday including “RBG,” ”Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” as well as the climbing documentary “Free Solo,” ”Three Identical Strangers,” about triplets who meet as adults, and “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.”

The guild also announced a slew of nominations in scripted television. Donald Glover received his second nomination for “Atlanta,” and Bill Hader his first for “Barry.” Jason Bateman was nominated for an episode of “Ozark,” and Ben Stiller for “Escape at Dannemora.”

Both Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino received separate nominations for episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Winners will be announced Feb. 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane