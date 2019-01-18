Listen Live Sports

Review: Franti shares the love on ‘Stay Human Vol. II’

January 18, 2019 1:40 pm
 
Michael Franti & Spearhead, “Stay Human Vol. II” (Thirty Tigers)

Michael Franti has plenty of love to share on “Stay Human Vol. II.”

There are love songs for his wife, love songs for his fans and love songs for humanity — all woven around Franti’s signature reggae-infused pop beat.

“This is for everybody I love and you know who you are,” Franti speaks at the beginning of “Extraordinary.” ”And if you don’t know, I love you too.”

That pretty much sums up “Stay Human Vol. II.” It’s a record that’s overflowing with positivity.

In these deeply divided times, Franti gives listeners about 45 minutes of nothing but good vibes, optimism and a charge to take that feeling out into the world.

Even when he’s spreading the love, Franti never strays far from social activism — a constant over his 30-year career.

“We could be the healing, we can be the flower in the gun,” he implores on “The Flower,” a duet with Victoria Canal. A powerful music video, featuring survivors and family members of victims of recent school shootings, drives his point home.

