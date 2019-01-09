Listen Live Sports

Rose McGowan to plead no contest to reduced drug charge

January 9, 2019 8:24 am
 
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for Rose McGowan says the actress and activist will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in Virginia and avoid jail time.

Attorney Jim Hundley tells WTOP-FM that the commonwealth agreed to reduce the felony cocaine possession charge to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and that prosecutors will recommend she pay a fine.

Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left on a plane last year. McGowan had maintained innocence, suggesting in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman called that allegation a “ludicrous claim.”

McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan will enter the plea Jan. 15, the day her trial was to begin.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

