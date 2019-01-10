Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Seattle TV editor fired after Trump video appears altered

January 10, 2019 6:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle TV station has fired an editor after airing video footage of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on immigration that appears to be altered.

FOX affiliate Q13 broadcast video from the Tuesday night speech that showed a more orange-toned Trump with his tongue hanging out languidly from his mouth after making a statement.

The video’s filtered colors look more saturated and the tongue appears doctored. Mynorthwest.com posted side-by-side videos showing the discrepancies.

Q13 news director Erica Hill said: “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the president in a negative light.”

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hill also confirmed on Thursday that the station investigated the incident and fired the editor involved.

Trump in his televised address had urged for border wall funding amid the federal government shutdown that’s lasted nearly three weeks.

___

Information from: KIRO-FM, http://mynorthwest.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission