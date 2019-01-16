Listen Live Sports

Show calls boy who stayed up for TV and saved family ‘hero’

January 16, 2019 4:12 pm
 
MINQUADALE, Del. (AP) — A 13-year-old Delaware boy credited with saving his family from a house fire when he stayed up late to watch TV has received a special delivery from the show’s writers.

The News Journal reports that Damir Carter defied his mom by staying up late to watch TV in early January, and was still awake when the fire broke out. He was able to wake the rest of the family up so they could evacuate. The fire destroyed their home.

Damir says he was watching one of his favorite shows, “The Flash,” a CW drama also on Netflix. He recently received a care package from the superhero show’s writers stuffed with DVDs, posters, action figures and other memorabilia. The package also contained a note thanking Damir for “being a hero.”

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

