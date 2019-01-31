Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Showtime sets ‘The L Word’ sequel with Jennifer Beals

January 31, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Showtime will air a sequel to its groundbreaking drama series “The L Word,” which explored lesbian and bisexual life in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, stars of the original 2004-09 series, will reprise their roles, Showtime said Thursday.

The sequel will introduce other characters across the sexual and gender spectrum, the channel said. It also will explore new and old neighborhoods throughout L.A., Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said Thursday.

Production is set to begin this summer on eight episodes that the cable channel aims to air later this year, Levine said.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Original series creator Ilene Chaiken will be the executive producer, along with Marja-Lewis Ryan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.