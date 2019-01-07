‘The Americans’ gets going-away present from Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes gave the FX series “The Americans” a going-away present by naming it the best television drama following the conclusion of its six-season run, leading the cast and creators to hold a group hug onstage on Sunday.

The Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were double winners in the television category.

But the award for “The Americans” was a sentimental favorite. The taut drama about two Russian spies leading an undercover life as an American couple was relatively unappreciated when awards were handed out each year. But it had a strong exit creatively, with the series finale in May called “elegant, potent and unforgettable” by the New Yorker magazine.

The series and its stars, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, had never won a Globe before. Rhys won an Emmy last fall as best drama actor but lost Sunday night to Richard Madden of “Bodyguard.”

Advertisement

Russell lost to Globes co-host Sandra Oh, who captured best dramatic actress as the star of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” playing investigator Eve Polastri as she hunted a psychotic assassin. A visibly moved Oh bowed to her beaming parents as they stood and applauded for her in the audience.

“Was it fun to win?” co-host Andy Samberg asked her moments later.

“I have no idea what’s happening,” she answered.

The Globes went for some old-time Hollywood glamour in giving movie star Michael Douglas the best acting award in a TV comedy. Douglas plays an aging acting coach in “The Kominsky Method,” a Netflix sitcom that co-stars Alan Arkin and was written by veteran TV comedy writer Chuck Lorre.

“Chuck thinks getting old is funny,” Douglas said. “Thank you for your exquisite work.”

The three-time Globe winner hoisted his trophy and said, “alte kacker,” using a Yiddish phrase that means “old man.”

Lorre, the force behind “The Big Bang Theory,” ”Mom” and other broadcast comedies that are enormously popular but usually ignored for awards or critical plaudits, was emotional when the show later won best comedy.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m up here trembling like a leaf,” he said.

Lorre was responsible for two of Netflix’s three awards on Sunday. FX also had three awards and Amazon had two. Showtime, BBC America and HBO all won one award, while the broadcast networks were shut out.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” won awards similar to what it received in the Emmys last fall: best television limited series and best supporting actor for Darren Criss.

Rachel Brosnahan won her second consecutive Globe for best actress in a TV comedy for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” while Patricia Arquette won the Globe for best actress in a TV miniseries for playing the prison employee Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell, who helped two prisoners escape from a New York state penitentiary, in the Showtime adaptation “Escape at Dannemora.” Her director, Ben Stiller, gave her the award.

“I love Ben Stiller,” she said.

She was briefly bleeped out in her speech as she talked about the makeup crew who replicated Mitchell’s teeth for her portrayal.

Patricia Clarkson captured best supporting actress in a limited TV series or movie for her role in “Sharp Objects.” She thanked her director, Jean-Marc Vallee.

“You demanded everything from me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our industry,” she said.

Ben Wishaw won his first Golden Globe for playing British parliament member Jeremy Thorpe’s lover in the BBC drama, “A Very English Scandal,” which is streamed on Amazon.

Madden was another first-time Globe winner as the star of “Bodyguard,” a Netflix series that also has English roots. Madden plays a security officer trying to stop a suicide bomber in the tense drama.

___

Associated Press entertainment writer Mesfin Fekadu in New York contributed to this report.

____

For complete coverage of the Golden Globes visit: www.apnews.com/GoldenGlobeAwards

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.