The Latest: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ wins best drama Globe Award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, being presented live Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the winner of the best film drama Golden Globe Award.

The 20th Century Fox biopic that charts the rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen stars Rami Malek as Mercury and was directed by Bryan Singer.

Moments earlier, star Malek won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Mercury.

The film had a troubled production and was met with mediocre reviews, with the exception of high praise for Malek’s performance.

___

8:10 p.m.

Rami Malek has won the Golden Globe for best film drama actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

It is Malek’s first Golden Globe win. He was twice nominated for his role on the television drama “Mr. Robot.”

Malek thanked Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Mercury for providing the role of a lifetime.

___

8:00 p.m.

Glenn Close has won the Golden Globe for best actress in afilm drama for her role in “The Wife.”

It’s the third Golden Globe for Close. The last came in 2008 for best actress in a TV series for “Damages.” Despite six nominations, she has never won an Academy Award.

Close appeared stunned when her name was called by presenter Gary Oldman. She cried during her acceptance speech, thanking her “category sisters” including Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman.

She brought the crowd to their feet with a passionate defense of women pursuing their dreams, noting it took 14 years for “The Wife” to get made. She said women absolutely “have to find personal fulfillment.”

___

7:55 p.m.

“Green Book” is the winner of the best film comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It was nominated for five Golden Globes, and won the best supporting actor honor for Mahershala Ali.

Director Peter Farrelly said “this is beyond anything we ever imagined when we started shooting this thing.”

Farrelly fended off a musical push from show producers to wind down his speech to pay tribute to Don Shirley, who Ali portrays in the film. Farrelly said, “This story, when I heard it, gave me hope, and I wanted to share that hope with you. We’re still living in divided times, perhaps more than ever.”

___

7:45 p.m.

Olivia Colman is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best film comedy actress.

It’s the second Golden Globe win for Colman, who plays Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” She also won a Globe for her television role in “The Night Manager” in 2017.

Colman said early in her speech, “I’m not going to cry because my entire table will sit and laugh at me. I’ve been crying all evening.”

She thanked her co-stars, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who she said made the film so much fun, she was sad when production ended.

___

7:35 p.m.

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” has won the Golden Globe for best limited television series of TV movie.

The win makes it a Golden Globe-Emmy sweep for the FX series on the shooting of the Italian fashion designer. Its predecessor “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won the same award in 2015.

___

7:25 p.m.

“The Kominsky Method” is the winner of the best TV comedy series Golden Globe Award.

The Golden Globe comes for the first season of the Netflix show starring Michael Douglas as an almost-famous graying actor-turned-acting coach. It was a departure for creator Chuck Lorre, who has been called the “King of Sitcoms” for creating shows including Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory.” ”

Lorre started out his speech saying things like this don’t normally happen to him. He thanked Douglas and Alan Arkin, who plays the best friend of Douglas’ character in the show.

Douglas won the best comedy actor honor earlier Sunday.

___

7:15 p.m.

The Dude is grateful, man.

Jeff Bridges thanked everyone from his stand-in of nearly 70 years to his late parents Sunday night as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for a lifetime of work in film at the Golden Globes.

He compared himself and everyone in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton to a trim tab, the tiny piece beneath a ship that can change the craft’s direction, saying we can all “turn this ship around, man!”

Bridges thanked director Peter Bogdanovich for giving him his start by casting him in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”

And he thanked Joel and Ethan Coen for giving him his signature role as the Dude in 1998’s “The Big Lebowski.”

Bridges said, “If I’m lucky, I’ll be associated with the Dude for the rest of my life.”

___

7:05 p.m.

Alfonso Cuaron has won the Golden Globe for best director for his film “Roma.”

Cuaron also won a Golden Globe as best director for “Gravity” in 2014. His film “Roma” is based on his childhood in Mexico and the woman who raised him.

“Roma” won the best foreign language Globe earlier Sunday.

___

6:55 p.m.

Darren Criss has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV limited series or movie for his role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Criss also won an Emmy in September for playing rampaging killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX series about the murder of the Italian fashion designer.

The actor thanked his “firecracker” Filipina mother and dedicated his award to her. He ended his speech hoisting his award, saying “This is totally awesome!”

___

6:50 p.m.

“Roma” is the winner of the best foreign language film Golden Globe Award.

The Netflix film directed by Alfonso Cuaron based on the nanny who raised him in the 1970s in Mexico is among the favorites for the Academy Award for best picture. It would likely have also been a favorite for the Golden Globe for best picture-drama, but the awards’ rules made it ineligible.

The film’s director and writer Alfonso Cuaron thanked the film’s star, first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio, saying he was stunned by the work she did.

He also in Spanish thanked his family, and his native Mexico.

___

6:45 p.m.

Christian Bale has won the Golden Globe for best comedy film actor for his role in “Vice.”

It’s the second Golden Globe for Bale, who plays former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice.” He previously won for “The Fighter” in 2011.

Bale thanked his wife early in his speech, saying she had advised him to say less while he was up there because she knew how much trouble he could get in to. He proceeded to thank Satan for providing inspiration on how to play Cheney, and suggested he might take on another unlikeable character, suggesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

___

6:23 p.m.

Sandra Oh has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama actress for her role in “Killing Eve,” giving an emotional tribute to her parents.

The actress thanked her parents, who were in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom Sunday night to watch Oh win her second Golden Globe Award, and also co-host the ceremony.

She won her first Globe in 2006 for “Grey’s Anatomy.” In BBC America’s “Killing Eve” she plays a British operative who becomes obsessed with an international assassin.

The actress thanked her parents in two languages Sunday night.

Oh had already grown emotional early in the evening when she gave tribute to the show’s diverse set of nominees during the opening monologue.

___

6:20 p.m.

Regina King has won the Golden Globe for best supporting film actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

It’s the first Golden Globe for King in three nominations. She was also nominated for the TV series “American Crime” in 2016, and was nominated this year for the series “Seven Seconds.”

King gave a heartfelt speech accepting the award, including calling out Amy Adams and thanking her for her prayers.

___

6:15 p.m.

Early signs show the Golden Globes are shaping out to be The Gaga Globes.

Lady Gaga was in tears when it was announced she won the second Globe of her career Sunday night for co-writing “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” She has a chance to win another later in the show for her acting.

Gaga accepted the award with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

She said, “As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken serious as musician and as a songwriter.” She added that her co-writers “lifted me up, they supported me.”

In 2016, Gaga won an acting Globe for her role in FX’s “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

Her critically-acclaimed role in “A Star Is Born” earned her a nomination for best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama.

— Mesfin Fekadu

___

6:10 p.m.

Carol Burnett says she is “gobsmacked” to receive the inaugural Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes.

Burnett wondered Sunday if her name being on the trophy means she gets to accept it every year.

She says her childhood dreams came true when she got to make her long-running TV variety show that “half a century later still connects with people.”

Burnett lamented the decline on TV of shows like hers, saying, “here’s to reruns and YouTube.”

She closed with a line from her show’s theme song: “I’m so glad we had this time together.”

Steve Carell presented the award to the 85-year-old Burnett, whom he praised as a television legend and a person so nice she makes Tom Hanks seem like a jerk, using a synonym for “jerk” that got him bleeped on the telecast.

___

6 p.m.

“Shallow” from “A Star is Born” has won the Golden Globe for best original song.

Mark Ronson thanked director-actor Bradley Cooper for incorporating the song’s lyrics into his film.

Lady Gaga sang with Cooper on the song, and shared the Globes honor. She thanked Cooper during her speech.

Justin Hurwitz won for best original score for “First Man.” It’s the third Golden Globe for Hurwitz, who won two Globes and two Academy Awards in 2017 for his work on “La La Land.”

___

5:45 p.m.

Patricia Arquette has won the Golden Globe for best actress in limited TV series for his role in “Escape at Dannemora.”

It’s the second Golden Globe in five nominations for Arquette, who also won in 2015 for the movie “Boyhood.” She played a prison guard who becomes romantically involved with two men who are planning an escape in the Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Arquette thanked a long list of people, including producer Ben Stiller, who presented her the award. After a couple minutes of thanks, Arquette cursed about her teeth and her comments were bleeped on the telecast.

___

5:32 p.m.

“The Americans” is the winner of the best TV drama actor Golden Globe Award.

The first Golden Globe comes for the sixth and final season of “The Americans,” the FX series about a pair of Russian spies hiding out as husband-and-wife travel agents in the U.S. in the 1980s.

___

5:30 p.m.

Richard Madden has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama actor for his role in “Bodyguard.”

It’s the first Golden Globe and first nomination for Madden, the Scottish actor best known for playing Robb Stark on “Game of Thrones.” In the BBC and Netflix thriller “Bodyguard” he plays a British veteran assigned to guard a government official.

___

5:25 p.m.

Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh’s opening monologue shifted from jokes to real emotions when she talked about the show’s diverse set of nominees from films including “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Oh teared up next to co-host Andy Samberg during the Globes opening bit on Sunday as she talked about saying yes to hosting despite her fear.

She said she “wanted to be here to look out on this audience and witness this moment of change.”

Oh said she’s not fooling herself, and next year could be back to the status quo.

But right now, she said, looking to various members of the audience, “the moment is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

___

5:15 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the winner of the best animated film Golden Globe Award.

The film that features alternate spider heroes from different dimensions features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali. It’s the first animation Golden Globe for Sony Pictures.

Producer Phil Lord accepted the award and says it felt like an “alternate universe” like those in the movie.

___

5:10 p.m.

Michael Douglas has won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy actor for his role in “The Kominsky Method.”

Douglas received the first award of the night from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

It’s the third Golden Globe Award in nine nominations for the 74-year-old Douglas. He previously won in 2014 for playing Liberace in “Behind the Candelabra” and in 1988 for playing Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street.” He also has received the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Golden Globes in 2004.

Douglas thanked Chuck Lorre, who created the Netflix series focusing on his character, an aging acting coach and his close friendship with his agent, played by Alan Arkin. He also raised his award and gave a shout-out to his 102-year-old father, Kirk Douglas.

___

5:05 p.m.

Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have started the Golden Globe Awards with a shot at the still hostless Academy Awards

Samberg said in the show’s opening Sunday night that they are “going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member is going to get to host the Oscars!”

Oh said the unlikely pairing of her and Samberg came because they’re “the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.”

Oh is also a nominee Sunday for her role in the TV drama “Killing Eve.”

The hosts also tamely roasted attendees, praising their talents instead of telling off-color jokes.

___

4:55 p.m.

The suspense builds as the Golden Globes telecast prepared to go live.

The narrow entry to the ballroom floor became clogged with fashionably late arrivals, including Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Halle Berry, Saoirse Ronan, Antonio Banderas arrived as voiced boomed over the loudspeaker: “Ladies and gentlemen, we’re are seven minutes away from officially live to air. Please take your seats.”

Would they make it in time? Lady Gaga’s journey to her front-row table had been a long one as admirers stopped her for hugs and air kisses.

— Lynn Elber, inside the Globes ballroom.

___

4:50 p.m.

Ben Stiller joked Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet that the last time he was nominated for an award was in 2002 for a Teen Choice Award, which isn’t entirely true. He was nominated for choice hissy fit and choice actor that year for “Zoolander,” but he also has at least 10 other Teen Choice nominations since.

But he’s never been nominated for a Golden Globe before, until this year for his show “Escape at Dannemora,” which he produces and directs. The prison series which airs on Showtime is up for best television limited series Sunday night. It’s been a passion project of his for two years.

Stiller says he likes that with television the audience can grow from week to week.

He doesn’t know yet if he’ll be returning to the big screen anytime soon, though.

Stiller says he’s “going to take a little time and figure it out.”

— Marcela Isaza (@misaza on Twitter) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

___

4:15 p.m.

The Golden Globes redefine fast food.

A gourmet dinner awaits each guest, but not for long. The waiters have about an hour to serve three courses and then whisk the dishes away, so meal time is done by show time.

Stars who linger for photographers on the red carpet are missing the sweet potato vichyssoise.

The soup went uneaten at the “A Star is Born” table. But Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could still make it in for the Chilean sea bass course or the pistachio cream cheese cake.

But celebrities aren’t left high and dry: the wine and Champagne will keep flowing, and there are high-end snacks and cocktails available in a bar area.

— Lynn Elber, inside the Globes ballroom.

___

4 p.m.

One year after actresses made a major statement about equality at the Golden Globe Awards, Alyssa Milano says that a lot has changed but they still have a long way to go.

Milano helped make #MeToo a viral phenomenon following the initial reports about Harvey Weinstein in Oct. 2017.

She says that in the past year, a “really wonderful sisterhood has formed” and that they’re “really finding our voice through our pain and our collective pain.”

But she added that she’s more concerned with women in underseen industries — farmworkers, those in the military, hotel employees — than those walking the red carpet alongside her.

— Marcela Isaza (@misaza on Twitter) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

___

3:45 p.m.

The last time “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu was at the Golden Globes was in 2011 as Justin Bieber’s plus one. This year is a little different, to say the least.

Chu is attending Sunday armed with his own invitation and with a film that’s been nominated for best picture in the musical or comedy category.

Chu says “It is truly a landmark year” noting the nominations for films like his and “Black Panther.”

He added: “Look at this carpet! It looks different!”

Chu was wearing a black and gold suit made by Givenchy. He said he’s usually in sweats and a ball cap but figured he should represent at the Globes.

— Marcela Isaza (@misaza on Twitter) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

___

3:30 p.m.

To say “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh is excited to be at the Golden Globes this year is a bit of an understatement.

Yeoh says it’s her first time at the awards show, and that being there Sunday, “means so much” despite having to wait a “very long time” to get the chance.

She says, “It tells us that we are part of a community.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is nominated for two Globes including best actress for Constance Wu and best musical or comedy film.

She’s looking forward to seeing what Sandra Oh has in store as co-host of the ceremony tonight, but Yeoh is also looking to the future. She has a suggestion for the film academy about who should host the Oscars this year: her co-star Ken Jeong.

“Why not,” Yeoh asked. “I’m sure he can sing and dance! I’m putting it out there.”

— Marcela Isaza (@misaza on Twitter) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

___

3:05 p.m.

Standing on the red carpet just a few hours before the Golden Globe Awards begin Sunday, “Eighth Grade” star and best actress nominee Elsie Fisher says that she’s still in shock that she was nominated.

The 15-year-old actress is a first-time nominee and is sporting a red velvet suit by Kenzo. She says, “It’s so comfortable but it looks great,” which she laughed were her two requirements.

Fisher says she’d love to meet Lady Gaga at the awards Sunday, but that afterward she has some math homework to look forward to.

“Eighth Grade” writer-director Bo Burnham, standing beside his star, assured her that “no one here is good at math. You’re in good company.”

— Marcela Isaza (@misaza on Twitter) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

___

2:25 p.m.

The red carpet is a flurry of activity as everyone prepares for the deluge of stars, and, thankfully not rain, at the 76th Golden Globe Awards Sunday.

With temperatures a little chilly and the red carpet still a little soggy from the rains the night before, the crowd is a little more bundled up than usual, especially in the fan bleachers where many are wrapped in coats, scarves and hats.

How the weather might affect Sunday’s fashions is yet to be seen, but one thing is certain: There will be no coordinated fashion statements like last year’s black dresses in support of #MeToo and Time’s Up. There may, however be some celebrities sporting ribbons in support of safe, fair and dignified workplaces on behalf of Time’s Up equality efforts.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter), on the Globes red carpet.

3 a.m.

Lady Gaga is poised to win not one, but two awards when the 76th annual Golden Globes get underway Sunday night.

The live broadcast from Beverly Hills, California, will begin on NBC at 8 p.m. EST following an hour of red-carpet coverage. Favored among movie nominees is Bradley Cooper’s Oscar front-runner “A Star Is Born.” It’s expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga’s “Shallow.”

Awards may also be in store for Yorgos Lanthimos’ period romp “The Favourite,” the Amazon comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host. Oh, the star of the drama series “Killing Eve,” is also a nominee.

