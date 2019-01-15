Listen Live Sports

The Situation due to report to federal prison for tax fraud

January 15, 2019 8:07 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is trading life on the beach for time behind prison bars.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to report to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York on Tuesday to begin serving an eight-month sentence for tax fraud. He posted details on his Facebook page.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty last January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino’s prison address indicates he’ll be housed in the satellite camp, which is for minimum-security male offenders.

He appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

