The Associated Press
 
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

January 1, 2019 4:12 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending December 30, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. Bird Box by Josh Malerman – 9780062259677 – (Ecco)

3. The Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty – 9780062008671 – (Harper Perennial)

4. The Terminal List by Jack Carr – 9781501180835 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson – 9780316417501 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. One Day in December by Josie Silver – 9780525574705 – (Crown Archetype)

The Associated Press

