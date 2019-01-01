Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

January 1, 2019 3:49 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 30, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Crazy Rich Asians

2. A Simple Favor

3. Venom

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

5. Home Alone

6. The House With a Clock In Its Walls

7. Elf (2003)

8. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

9. Night School (2018)

10. White Boy Rick

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Colette

2. Mid90s

3. Eighth Grade

4. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

5. Galveston

6. Juliet, Naked

7. RBG

8. The House That Jack Built

9. The Dawn Wall

10. The Death of Stalin

