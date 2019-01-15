Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

January 15, 2019 2:31 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 13, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. First Man

2. A Simple Favor

3. Crazy Rich Asians

4. Book Club

5. Bad Times At the El Royale

6. Venom

7. Night School (2018)

8. Mid90s

9. BlacKkKlansman

10. The Hate U Give

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Mid90s

2. Rust Creek

3. The Old Man & the Gun

4. Eighth Grade

5. Wildlife

6. Diet Fiction

7. What They Had

8. Madame

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. A Man Apart

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

