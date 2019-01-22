Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

January 22, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 20, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. A Star Is Born (2018)

2. Once Upon a Deadpool

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Unbreakable

4. A Simple Favor

5. The Old Man & the Gun

6. Split (2017)

7. Hunter Killer

8. Crazy Rich Asians

9. Juliet, Naked

10. Bad Times At the El Royale

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Old Man & the Gun

2. Juliet, Naked

3. Mid90s

4. Suspiria

5. Eighth Grade

6. Rust Creek

7. Colette

8. Wildlife

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. The Rewrite

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference