The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

January 29, 2019 3:47 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 27, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. First Man

3. A Star Is Born (2018)

4. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch

5. Hotel Artemis

6. Crazy Rich Asians

7. The Girl In the Spider’s Web

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

10. Split (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Artemis

2. The Old Man & the Gun

3. The Wife

4. The Rewrite

5. Juliet, Naked

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Studio 54

8. Mid90s

9. RBG

10. American Animals

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

