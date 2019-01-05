On Jan. 5, 1965, The Supremes recorded “Stop! In the Name Of Love.”

In 1970, “All My Children” premiered on ABC.

In 1975, “The Wiz,” an all-black musical version of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” opened on Broadway.

In 1978, the Sex Pistols began its first tour of the U.S. Less than two weeks after the first show in Atlanta, the tour was over and the band had broken up.

In 1979, jazz musician Charles Mingus died in Mexico of Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 56.

In 1983, Everything But The Girl made their concert debut as a duo at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London.

In 1984, John Lennon’s single “Nobody Told Me” was released.

In 1988, Madonna filed for divorce from actor Sean Penn.

In 1989, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight because she refused to keep her two dogs in their travel kennels. She was escorted from the plane in Atlanta during a stopover on her way to Palm Beach, Florida.

In 1990, the movie “Born On The Fourth Of July,” starring Tom Cruise, opened nationwide.

In 1998, singer-turned-politician Sonny Bono died when he slammed into a tree while skiing at a resort near the Nevada-California border. He was 62.

In 2004, Britney Spears’ marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander was annulled. They had been married 55 hours.

In 2015, actress Cameron Diaz married singer Benji Madden of Good Charlotte at her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 88. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 79. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 77. Actress Diane Keaton is 73. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 71. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 70. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 69. Actress Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ”Dynasty”) is 66. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ”SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 60. Actress Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 54. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ”Sisters”) is 52. Dancer and judge Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 51. Singer Marilyn Manson is 50. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ”Treme”) is 46. Actor Bradley Cooper is 44. Actress January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 41. Actress Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 38. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 26.

