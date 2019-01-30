On Jan. 30, 1933, the first episode of the “Lone Ranger” radio program was broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded a version of Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes,” in New York.

In 1969, The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Studios. It was filmed for the movie “Let It Be.”

In 1973, Kiss performed their first show, in New York.

Advertisement

In 1989, singer Randy Travis won three American Music Awards, including one for favorite male country artist.

In 1990, Bob Dylan was named Commander in France’s Order of Arts and Letters by the country’s culture ministry.

In 1996, 21 people were injured at an overcrowded concert for the group Immature in Atlanta when the crowd surged toward the stage.

In 2015, Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge (SHUG)” Knight was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a man with his truck in a fast-food parking lot in Los Angeles.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 89. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 82. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 82. Country singer Norma Jean is 81. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 70. Musician Phil Collins is 68. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 68. Actress Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 63. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ”Grace Under Fire”) is 61. Singer Jody Watley is 60. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 53. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 47. Actor Christian Bale is 45. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 45. Actress Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 45. Singer Josh Kelley is 39. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 39. Actress Mary Hollis Imboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 33. Actress Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) is 30. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ”AI”) is 29. Actress Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) is 24.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.