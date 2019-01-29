On Jan. 29, 1958, actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married.

Also in 1958, Challenge Records released the single “Tequila” by The Champs.

In 1962, Peter, Paul and Mary signed a record deal with Warner Brothers.

In 1977, comedian Freddie Prinze died, two days after shooting himself in the head. He was 22. He’s probably best known for his role on “Chico and the Man.”

In 1983, Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac married Kim Anderson at her Los Angeles home. They divorced the next year.

In 1992, blues great Willie Dixon died of heart failure in Burbank, California. Among his classics are “Back Door Man,” ”Little Red Rooster” and “Spoonful.”

In 1994, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson hit a freeway median and flipped the Jeep she was driving while outside of Los Angeles. She was injured and her 14-year-old son was killed.

In 1996, Garth Brooks refused his American Music Award for favorite overall artist. Brooks said Hootie and the Blowfish did more for music that year than he did.

In 1998, Paul Simon’s musical “The Capeman” premiered in New York, with Marc Anthony in the title role. It opened to poor reviews and closed after 68 performances.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Katharine Ross is 79. Actor Tom Selleck is 74. Singer Bettye LaVette is 73. Actor Marc Singer is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 69. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 66. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 66. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 65. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 63. Actress Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 62. Actress Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 61. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 60. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 58. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 58. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 57. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 55. Director-actor Ed Burns is 51. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 50. Actress Heather Graham is 49. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ”ER”) is 44. Actress Sara Gilbert is 44. Actress Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 44. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 42. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 40. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 40. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 39. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 38. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 37. Country singer Eric Paslay is 36.

