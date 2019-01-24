Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

January 24, 2019
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of January 23, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $7,623,150; $122.95.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,924,232; $130.85.

3. Ed Sheeran; $4,861,188; $92.09.

4. U2; $4,704,251; $133.46.

5. Drake; $3,954,683; $115.93.

6. Bruno Mars; $3,669,353; $139.73.

7. Eagles; $3,613,379; $175.86.

8. Roger Waters; $3,237,377; $72.42.

9. Elton John; $2,619,103; $129.01.

10. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,149,554; $509.02.

11. Metallica; $2,116,177; $127.67.

12. Justin Timberlake; $2,100,313; $126.58.

13. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

14. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,870,896; $98.79.

15. Fleetwood Mac; $1,850,333; $132.67.

16. Luis Miguel; $1,798,669; $94.87.

17. Sam Smith; $1,511,727; $106.18.

18. Maroon 5; $1,457,314; $103.96.

19. Jeff Lynne’s ELO; $1,443,766; $108.90.

20. Childish Gambino; $1,314,233; $93.47.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

