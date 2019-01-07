Listen Live Sports

Top court won’t hear de Havilland’s case about TV miniseries

January 7, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to revive a lawsuit by Olivia de Havilland over the FX Networks miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which centered on the rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

The high court on Monday said it would not take the actress’s case. That means a California appeals court’s decision throwing out the lawsuit stands. The appeals court unanimously ruled in 2018 that California law and the First Amendment required the lawsuit’s dismissal.

The 102-year-old de Havilland had objected to her depiction on the eight-part miniseries. She said her likeness was illegally used and her character, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, came across as a vulgar gossipmonger.

As is its usual practice, the Supreme Court did not say anything about the case in declining to hear it.

