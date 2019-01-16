Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

TV journalist Chris Hansen accused of bouncing checks

January 16, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he bought in the summer of 2017.

Phone and email messages were left Wednesday for Hansen. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA