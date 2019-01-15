Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Unknown Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg’s ‘West Side’

January 15, 2019 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg has cast an unknown 17-year-old from New Jersey to play Maria in his remake of “West Side Story.”

Deadline first reported Monday the director picked Rachel Zegler after auditioning more than 30,000 hopefuls.

The high school student from Clifton posted photos of herself and other cast members on Instagram as she expressed her gratitude. She says she never could imagine she’d get the role after playing Maria onstage a few summers ago.

Zegler wrote, “As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like Maria are so important.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ansel Elgort has been cast as her love interest in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical that retells “Romeo and Juliet” with New York street gangs.

Filming is set for this summer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris